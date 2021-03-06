Drew Lutz had 15 points for the Cardinals (8-13, 5-9), whose losing streak reached five games. Charlie Yoder and Bradley Akhile each had 10 points.
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals on the season. Abilene Christian defeated Incarnate Word 75-67 on Jan. 30.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.