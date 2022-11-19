Camp helps Charlotte hold off Louisiana Tech 26-21

Camp’s 25-yard touchdown run was the only score in the third quarter and pushed the 49ers’ lead to 19-7.

Camp’s 4-yard scoring run in the second quarter and two short field goals by Antonio Zita gave Charlotte a 13-7 lead at halftime.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Calvin Camp rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns on just 11 carries and Charlotte held off Louisiana Tech 26-21 on Saturday.

Marquis Crosby’s 6-yard touchdown run pulled Louisiana Tech (3-8, 2-5 Conference USA) within five points, but Camp answered with a 33-yard scoring run to give Charlotte a two-score lead. Crosby added an 11-yard touchdown run with 3:05 remaining, but the 49ers used seven plays to run out the clock.