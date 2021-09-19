Camp completed 17 of 20 passes for 226 yards for USD. Thomas added 92 yards on 15 carries. Bell finished with six catches for 92 yards. The Coyotes amassed 615 yards of offense, including 353 on the ground.
Kahliq Paulette was 9-of-23 passing for 112 yards and a TD for the Mustangs (1-2). Backup QB Conor Bruce completed all three of his passes for 69 yards, including a 61-yard scoring strike to Michael Briscoe with 2:40 left in the game. Cal Poly was held to 243 yards of offense.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25