BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Campbell has added games against instate schools North Carolina and East Carolina to its future football schedule.

Campbell officials said Friday that the Camels will visit ECU in 2022 and will face the Tar Heels the following season.

UNC will be the first Atlantic Coast Conference opponent played by the Camels in football.

Campbell is a member of the Championship Subdivision, but this is its first season in the Big South Conference and its first season as a scholarship program. The Camels spent the past decade in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.