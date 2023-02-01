Campbell defeats South Carolina Upstate 78-66

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Ricky Clemons had 17 points in Campbell’s 78-66 win against South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday night.
The Spartans (9-13, 4-7) were led in scoring by Trae Broadnax, who finished with 20 points. Jordan Gainey added 15 points for South Carolina Upstate. Justin Bailey also had 13 points and three steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Saturday. Campbell visits Longwood and South Carolina Upstate hosts UNC Asheville.
