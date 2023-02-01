Campbell defeats South Carolina Upstate 78-66

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Ricky Clemons had 17 points in Campbell’s 78-66 win against South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday night.

Clemons also contributed five assists for the Fighting Camels (10-13, 5-6 Big South Conference). Anthony Dell’Orso was 5-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add 16 points.