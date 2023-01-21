Campbell downs Charleston Southern 78-76 in OT

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jay Pal scored 16 points and Ricky Clemons’ game-winning shot at the buzzer carried Campbell to a 78-76 overtime win over Charleston Southern on Saturday night.
The Buccaneers (7-12, 3-5) were led by Claudell Harris Jr., who recorded 22 points. Taje’ Kelly added 16 points and seven rebounds for Charleston Southern. RJ Johnson also had 14 points and two steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Campbell visits High Point and Charleston Southern visits Winthrop.
