The Panthers are 3-3 in Big South play. High Point is seventh in the Big South allowing 69.2 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.
The Fighting Camels and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Whitfield averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Cedric Henderson Jr. is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for Campbell.
Zach Austin is averaging 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Panthers. John-Michael Wright is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for High Point.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.
Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.