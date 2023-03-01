Campbell Fighting Camels and Presbyterian Blue Hose meet in Big South Tournament

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-26, 1-17 Big South) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (13-17, 8-10 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -6.5; over/under is 127.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Campbell Fighting Camels take on the Presbyterian Blue Hose in the Big South Tournament. The Fighting Camels have gone 8-10 against Big South teams, with a 5-7 record in non-conference play. Campbell is ninth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 28.4 rebounds. Jay Pal leads the Fighting Camels with 6.9 boards.

The Blue Hose’s record in Big South play is 1-17. Presbyterian ranks seventh in the Big South with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Terrell Ard Jr. averaging 5.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Clemons is averaging 14 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Jalen Forrest is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Owen McCormack is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 60.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

