Campbell hosts Austin and High Point

Campbell Fighting Camels (8-12, 3-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (10-10, 2-6 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the Campbell Fighting Camels after Zach Austin scored 26 points in High Point’s 95-80 loss to the Radford Highlanders. The Panthers are 7-3 on their home court. High Point gives up 78.3 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Fighting Camels have gone 3-5 against Big South opponents. Campbell is 4-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Panthers and Fighting Camels meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant Randleman is averaging 8.3 points for the Panthers. Jaden House is averaging 18.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for High Point.

Ricky Clemons is averaging 12.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 10.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

