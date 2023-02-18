Campbell hosts Presbyterian following Pal's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-23, 1-14 Big South) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-15, 7-8 Big South) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -7.5; over/under is 128.5 BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on the Presbyterian Blue Hose after Jay Pal scored 25 points in Campbell’s 67-51 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Fighting Camels are 7-6 on their home court. Campbell is 7-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Hose are 1-14 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Dell’Orso is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds. Ricky Clemons is averaging 12.7 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Campbell.

Advertisement

Jalen Forrest is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 9.1 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 60.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article