Campbell beats Longwood 81-68 in Big South quarterfinal

CHARLAOTTE, N.C. — Jay Pal had 23 points in Campbell’s 81-68 victory against Longwood on Friday night in the Big South Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Pal added 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Fighting Camels (13-17, 2-0 Big South Conference). Anthony Dell’Orso scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Ricky Clemons shot 7 of 9 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 18 points.