Campbell beats Longwood 81-68 in Big South quarterfinal

CHARLAOTTE, N.C. — Jay Pal had 23 points in Campbell’s 81-68 victory against Longwood on Friday night in the Big South Conference tournament quarterfinals.
The Lancers (20-11, 0-1) were led by Isaiah Wilkins, who posted 23 points. Michael Christmas added 15 points for Longwood. In addition, D’Avian Houston finished with eight points and four steals.
Dell’Orso scored 11 points in the first half and Campbell went into halftime trailing 41-35. Pal’s 17-point second half helped Campbell close out the 13-point victory.
