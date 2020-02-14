.

CREATING OFFENSE: Carlik Jones has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Radford field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 37 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Radford is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 16-4 when scoring at least 61.

STREAK SCORING: Radford has won its last three road games, scoring 76.3 points, while allowing 67.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all Big South teams. The Highlanders have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.

