Radford Highlanders and Campbell Fighting Camels play in Big South Tournament

Campbell Fighting Camels (15-17, 8-10 Big South) vs. Radford Highlanders (19-13, 12-6 Big South)
The Fighting Camels are 8-10 against Big South teams. Campbell has a 2-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Jeffers is averaging 8.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Radford.
Anthony Dell’Orso is shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Ricky Clemons is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.
LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.
Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.