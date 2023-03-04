Dell'Orso leads Campbell over Radford in Big South semi

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 23 points and buried a jumper with one second left to rally Campbell to a 72-71 victory over Radford on Saturday, sending the Fighting Camels to the Big South Conference Tournament championship game.
DaQuan Smith led the third-seeded Highlanders (19-14) with 22 points. Bryan Antoine added 13 points and two blocks. Josiah Jeffers tallied nine points, four assists and two steals.
Dell’Orso scored 14 second-half points to help the Fighting Camels overcome a 44-37 halftime deficit.
