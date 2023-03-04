Dell'Orso leads Campbell over Radford in Big South semi

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 23 points and buried a jumper with one second left to rally Campbell to a 72-71 victory over Radford on Saturday, sending the Fighting Camels to the Big South Conference Tournament championship game.

Dell’Orso made 7 of 16 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers for seventh-seeded Campbell (16-17), which will play top-seeded UNC Ashville for the title on Sunday with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line. Ricky Clemons sank all five of his shots and scored 13. Jay Pal added 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting.