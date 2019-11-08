The win was Campbell’s 17th straight victory over a non-Division I opponent and the Camels have scored 100 points or more in five of those games and topped 90 or more points in eight others.

Noah Baylor had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights, who compete in the United Staes Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division 2. Marqel Wansley added 12 points.

Campbell plays UNC Wilmington on the road on Tuesday.

