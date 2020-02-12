SAVVY SENIORS: Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow, Greg Heckstall and Dondre Griffin have collectively scored 40 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Pirates scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Marrow has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 34 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Hampton is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Pirates are 5-13 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

STREAK STATS: Hampton has lost its last three road games, scoring 78.7 points, while allowing 85.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hampton offense has scored 78.7 points per game, the 26th-highest figure in Division I. Campbell has only averaged 68.9 points per game, which ranks 220th nationally.

