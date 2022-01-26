The Fighting Camels have gone 6-2 at home. Campbell is the leader in the Big South in team defense, allowing 61.4 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.
The Pirates are 1-4 against conference opponents. Hampton is 3-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Carralero is averaging 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels. Cedric Henderson Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Campbell.
Marquis Godwin averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Najee Garvin is averaging 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hampton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.
Pirates: 3-7, averaging 57.0 points, 25.5 rebounds, 6.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.
