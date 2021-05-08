Campbell, a second-year freshman, is the ninth pitcher overall in Oklahoma State’s 110-year history to toss a no-hitter, with the other two combined efforts. Campbell (5-1) threw 99 pitches against Kansas and struck out the side in the ninth to seal it.
It was the 19th no-hitter in Big 12 history and 12th by an individual.
Hueston Morrill was 4 for 6 with a home run and two RBIs, Nick DeNicola hit two homers and drove in four, and Carson McCusker also homered for Oklahoma State (27-14-1, 10-10 Big 12).
Eli Davis (5-5) got just one out in the start for Kansas (25-23, 4-13), allowing seven runs — six earned — and three hits with three walks as Oklahoma State took a 9-0 lead in the first.