Campbell visits Georgia Southern following Savrasov's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Campbell Fighting Camels (5-5) at Georgia Southern Eagles (6-5) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -2; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts the Campbell Fighting Camels after Andrei Savrasov scored 22 points in Georgia Southern’s 74-71 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Eagles are 4-2 in home games. Georgia Southern ranks seventh in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 65.1 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Fighting Camels are 1-3 on the road. Campbell ranks seventh in the Big South with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jay Pal averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savrasov is shooting 51.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Devon Dunn averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Ricky Clemons is averaging 13.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for Campbell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article