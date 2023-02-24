Campbell visits Radford after Clemons' 34-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Campbell Fighting Camels (13-16, 8-9 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (17-13, 11-6 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the Radford Highlanders after Ricky Clemons scored 34 points in Campbell’s 95-93 overtime loss to the Winthrop Eagles. The Highlanders are 9-3 on their home court. Radford leads the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.5 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Fighting Camels are 8-9 in Big South play. Campbell is 8-12 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Jeffers is averaging 8.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Highlanders. DaQuan Smith is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

Clemons is averaging 13.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

