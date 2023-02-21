Campbell visits Talford and Winthrop

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Campbell Fighting Camels (13-15, 8-8 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (13-16, 8-8 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on the Campbell Fighting Camels after Kelton Talford scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 75-67 victory against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. The Eagles are 8-4 on their home court. Winthrop ranks eighth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.6 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

The Fighting Camels are 8-8 in Big South play. Campbell has an 8-12 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Talford is averaging 16 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Advertisement

Ricky Clemons is shooting 48.9% and averaging 13.1 points for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article