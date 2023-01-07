Campbell visits UNC Asheville after Pember's 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-9, 1-2 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-6, 2-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -4.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the Campbell Fighting Camels after Drew Pember scored 28 points in UNC Asheville’s 76-72 victory over the High Point Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 in home games. UNC Asheville is second in the Big South with 13.6 assists per game led by Caleb Burgess averaging 3.6.

The Fighting Camels are 1-2 in Big South play. Campbell ranks sixth in the Big South with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jay Pal averaging 5.1.

The Bulldogs and Fighting Camels meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is averaging 18.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Advertisement

Ricky Clemons is averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Fighting Camels. Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article