Campbell's 20 lead Northern Iowa over Illinois State 65-63

The Redbirds (8-12, 3-6) were led in scoring by Seneca Knight, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Luke Kasubke added 15 points for Illinois State. Darius Burford had 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Campbell put up 14 points in the first half for Northern Iowa, who led 33-30 at the break. Northern Iowa took the lead for good with 4:52 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Campbell to make it a 57-55 game.