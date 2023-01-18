Campbell's 20 lead Northern Iowa over Illinois State 65-63

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Trey Campbell had 20 points in Northern Iowa’s 65-63 victory against Illinois State on Wednesday night.
Campbell put up 14 points in the first half for Northern Iowa, who led 33-30 at the break. Northern Iowa took the lead for good with 4:52 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Campbell to make it a 57-55 game.
Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Iowa visits UIC while Illinois State hosts Valparaiso.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.