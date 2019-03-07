BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Chris Clemons had 34 points in becoming the No. 4 all-time scorer in NCAA Division I history and Campbell beat Hampton 86-77 in the Big South Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Clemons was only 7-of-21 shooting — 3 of 13 from 3-point range — but increased his career total to 3,170 points, moving past Creighton’s Doug McDermott (3,150 from 2010-14).

Clemons, who was 17 for 19 from the free-throw line, also broke the Big South single-season scoring record with 938 points, moving past Reggie Williams (928, 2006-07) of VMI. He moved up to No. 5 on the all-time Division I list for made 3-pointers with 437, passing Saint Peter’s Keydren Clark (435 from 2003-2006), in becoming the only player in D-I history to be in the top five for career points and 3-pointers.

Andrew Eudy had 21 points and 14 rebounds for Campbell (20-11). Jordan Whitfield added 13 points.

Jermaine Marrow had 22 points for the Pirates (15-16). Greg Heckstall added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kalin Fisher had 10 points.

