Destiny Arvinger scored 16 points and Britnee Gabriel 11 for Texas Southern, which went 3 of 18 from 3-point range and shot 33% with 21 turnovers.

Campbell sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a Jill Townsend layup as Gonzaga scored the first eight points of the game. After the Lady Tigers (3-4) got a pair of baskets, the Bulldogs scored another eight points, four by Townsend.

Gonzaga led 22-9 when Kayleigh Truong hit a 3-pointer late in the first quarter and then the Zags scored the first eight points of the second quarter. It was 42-17 at halftime.

The Bulldogs finished at 52%, making six 3-pointers.

