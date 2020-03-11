Sammy Friday IV added 12 points for Siena on 5-for-6 shooting and the Saints were 46% from the floor (26-for-57). Siena owned the glass 40-35, were 11-0 on fast break points and 34-28 in the paint.
The Saints advance to the MAAC seminfinal round March 13 against the winner of fourth-seed Monmouth versus fifth seed Quinnipiac.
Pauly Paulicap had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Jaspers, his second double-double in as many games and tenth of his career. Christian Hinckson added six rebounds.
