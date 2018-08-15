Duke’s R.J. Barrett is guarded by Ryerson’s Myles Charvis, left, during an exhibition basketball game in Mississauga, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP (Associated Press)

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario — Canadian star R.J. Barrett scored 34 points in his first exhibition game for Duke, helping the Blue Devils rout Ryerson 86-67 on Wednesday night.

Zion Williamson added 29 points for Duke.

NCAA rules permit teams to take an international trip once every four years. The Blue Devils will play the play the University of Toronto on Friday, then head to Montreal to face McGill on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.