Canisius defeats Rider 81-78

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Tahj Staveskie’s 21 points helped Canisius defeat Rider 81-78 on Friday night.
Dwight Murray Jr. led the Broncs (14-10, 11-4) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds and two steals. Mervin James added 11 points for Rider. In addition, Tariq Ingraham had 11 points. The loss broke the Broncs’ eight-game winning streak.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Sunday. Canisius visits Mount St. Mary’s while Rider visits Quinnipiac.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.