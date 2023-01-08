Canisius defeats Saint Peter's 67-60 in OT

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jamir Moultrie had 17 points in Canisius’ 67-60 overtime win against Saint Peter’s on Sunday.
The Peacocks (7-9, 2-5) were led in scoring by Isiah Dasher, who finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jayden Saddler added 13 points for Saint Peter’s. In addition, Jaylen Murray finished with 11 points.
NEXT UP
These two teams both play Friday. Canisius hosts Marist while Saint Peter’s visits Quinnipiac.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.