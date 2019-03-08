Manhattan (11-20, 9-10) vs. No. 2 seed Canisius (14-16, 11-7)

Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan and Canisius are prepared to match up in the quarterfinals of the MAAC tournament. The only regular season meeting came on Feb. 17, when the Jaspers shot 65.1 percent from the field while holding Canisius to just 44.4 percent en route to the 70-65 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Takal Molson has averaged 17 points and 5.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Golden Griffins. Malik Johnson has complemented Molson and is producing 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The Jaspers are led by Warren Williams, who is averaging 8.6 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Canisius field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Griffins have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jaspers. Canisius has an assist on 51 of 90 field goals (56.7 percent) over its past three games while Manhattan has assists on 29 of 60 field goals (48.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Manhattan defense has allowed only 62.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 13th-lowest figure in the country. The Canisius offense has produced just 70.7 points through 30 games (ranked 214th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.