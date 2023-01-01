Canisius faces Mount St. Mary's

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-9, 1-2 MAAC) vs. Canisius Golden Griffins (2-10, 0-3 MAAC)
The Mountaineers have a 4-7 record in non-conference games. Mount St. Mary’s is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Henderson is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 13.8 points.
Jalen Benjamin is averaging 14.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Mountaineers.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.
Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.