JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Malik Johnson scored 15 points and Majesty Brandon contributed 14 points off the bench and Canisius earned its first conference win beating Saint Peter’s 72-68 on Sunday.

Jordan Henderson’s jump shot with 1:15 left gave the Peacocks a 68-67 lead. But Johnson made a pair of foul shots with 37 seconds to go and Brandon sank 3 of 4 from the line in the final 18 seconds. The Peacocks turned it over twice and missed two shots in the final minute.