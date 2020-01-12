Jordan Henderson scored 11 for Canisius (6-10, 1-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) and Scott Hitchon 10.
Doug Edert led Saint Peter’s (5-8, 2-2) with 13 points off the bench and Dallas Watson — also off the bench — scored 11. Daryl Banks III also scored 11. Saint Peter’s bench narrowly outscored its starters 35-33.

