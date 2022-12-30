Canisius Golden Griffins play the Rider Broncs

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rider Broncs (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) vs. Canisius Golden Griffins (2-9, 0-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The Rider Broncs and the Canisius Golden Griffins square off in Lewiston, New York. The Golden Griffins are 2-7 in non-conference play. Canisius is second in the MAAC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Okpoh averaging 2.8.

The Broncs are 3-6 in non-conference play. Rider averages 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Golden Griffins and Broncs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Moultrie averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Jordan Henderson is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Canisius.

Mervin James is averaging 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Broncs. Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

