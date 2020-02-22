FLOOR SPACING: Manhattan’s Samir Stewart has attempted 147 3-pointers and connected on 28.6 percent of them, and is 8 for 28 over the last five games.
STREAK STATS: Canisius has lost its last five road games, scoring 62.2 points, while allowing 65.6 per game.
STIFLING DEFENSE: Manhattan has held opposing teams to only 40.9 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all MAAC teams.
