FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Jibreel Faulkner scored 16 points, Isaiah Reese grabbed nine rebounds and added 15 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and Canisius rallied to beat Fairfield 73-68 on Saturday.

Takal Molson’s fast-break layup tied it at 37, Reese hit his go-ahead 3, and Canisius led 45-38 on Molson’s free throws after a 10-2 run on 73-percent shooting. Faulkner’s 3 made it 60-47 before the Stags rallied on a 9-3 run and closed to 71-68 on Aidas Kavaliauskas’ free throw with four seconds left. Reese iced it with two from the line.

Calvin Whipple and Jesus Cruz hit back-to-back 3s for a 14-6 Fairfield lead, but Canisius rallied and Marcale Lotts’ layup tied it at 22. Cruz made a fast-break layup, Matija Milin added two free throws, and the Stags led 26-25 at halftime.

Malik Johnson scored 11 points and made five assists and Molson finished with 10 points for the Golden Griffins (7-11, 4-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who shot 62.5 percent in the second half and 50 percent overall.

Cruz tied his career high with 21 points for the Stags (5-14, 2-5), who have lost three straight. Jonathan Kasibabu scored 16 and grabbed 13 rebounds and Neftali Alvarez scored 11 before fouling out.

