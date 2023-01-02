Canisius squares off against Mount St. Mary's

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-9, 1-2 MAAC) vs. Canisius Golden Griffins (2-10, 0-3 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Monday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -2; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Canisius Golden Griffins square off against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers in Lewiston, New York. The Golden Griffins have a 2-7 record in non-conference games. Canisius has a 2-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Mountaineers have a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Mount St. Mary’s has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

The Golden Griffins and Mountaineers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Henderson is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 13.8 points. Tahj Staveskie is shooting 36.1% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Dakota Leffew averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Jalen Benjamin is averaging 13.6 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 70.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

