Canisius takes on Rider

Rider Broncs (5-6, 2-0 MAAC) vs. Canisius Golden Griffins (2-9, 0-2 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -3.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Rider Broncs and the Canisius Golden Griffins play at Gallagher Center in Lewiston, New York. The Golden Griffins have a 2-7 record in non-conference games. Canisius is second in the MAAC scoring 72.9 points while shooting 40.3% from the field.

The Broncs have a 3-6 record in non-conference play. Rider has a 3-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahj Staveskie is averaging 13 points for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Dwight Murray Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Mervin James is averaging 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

