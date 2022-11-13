Canisius tops St. Bonaventure in overtime 84-80

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Xzavier Long and Jordan Henderson scored 19 points apiece, Tahj Staveskie scored nine in overtime and Canisius beat St. Bonaventure 84-80 on Saturday night.

Long had five rebounds for the Golden Griffins (1-1). Henderson added six assists. Jacco Fritz recorded 12 points and was 3 of 6 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.