Canisius visits Rider after Gadsden's 31-point performance

Canisius Golden Griffins (6-18, 4-11 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (14-9, 11-3 MAAC)
The Golden Griffins have gone 4-11 against MAAC opponents. Canisius allows 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is shooting 41.8% and averaging 16.1 points for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.
Xzavier Long is averaging 7.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.
LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.
Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.
