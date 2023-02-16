Canisius visits Rider after Gadsden's 31-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Canisius Golden Griffins (6-18, 4-11 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (14-9, 11-3 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits the Rider Broncs after TJ Gadsden scored 31 points in Canisius’ 85-65 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats. The Broncs are 7-2 in home games. Rider has a 6-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Golden Griffins have gone 4-11 against MAAC opponents. Canisius allows 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is shooting 41.8% and averaging 16.1 points for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rider.

Xzavier Long is averaging 7.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

