Canisius has won three straight following a six-game losing straight.
Tyere Marshall shot 12 of 16 from the field and made 7 of 8 from the foul line and scored 31 points to lead Rider (9-8, 3-4). Christian Ings scored 15, Kimar Williams 12 and Dimencio Vaughn 10.
The Broncs now have dropped two straight and six of their last eight after starting the season 7-2.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.