Canisius (8-10, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) finished 37-of-61 (60.7%) and collected 23 assists. The Golden Griffins led 52-42 at halftime and led by double figures most of the second half. Stevie Jordan made 1 of 2 foul shots, and the Broncs got within 90-84 with 45 seconds left after a 19-11 spurt, but Canisius ended the threat shooting 5 of 6 from the foul line.