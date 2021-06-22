Hemer said the experience of what he and the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference team went through led to him reassessing his priorities.
“I kept coming back to my personal health and my family’s well-being,” Hemer said in a statement released by the school. “Despite my passion for coaching for Canisius and our women’s basketball program, I believe now is the best time for me to step away from the coaching profession to take care of myself and my family.”
Athletic director Bill Maher supported Hemer’s decision in saying: “The past 15 months have been a challenge for everyone and it has made all of us to review our priorities.”
Hemer finishes with a 16-49 record at Canisius. He previously spent 11 seasons at Geneseo, where he was a five-time Division III coach of the year.
