PHILADELPHIA — Devin Cannady scored 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead Princeton past Pennsylvania 62-53 on Saturday.

Cannady sank all 10 of his free throws for the Tigers (9-5, 2-0 Ivy League) who shot 90.5 percent from the foul line. Richmond Aririguzoh added 17 points and nine rebounds and Myles Stephens had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Princeton — which beat Penn at home 68-65 in overtime last week in the Ivy League opener — had a 55-34 rebounding advantage over the Quakers (10-6, 0-2).

The teams were tied 27-all at the break and remained close early in the second half until a Cannady 3-pointer followed by a Stephens layup gave the Tigers a 46-41 edge with 10:41 to play. Penn closed to 46-45 with 8:29 left and Stephens replied with eight straight points to open it up again, 54-47, with 4:28 remaining.

AJ Brodeur scored 16 points with 12 rebounds and five blocks for the Quakers.

