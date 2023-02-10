Cardaci's 16 lead Saint Peter's over Marist 67-56

Cardaci shot 4 for 7 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Peacocks (10-13, 5-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jaylen Murray scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 16 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Isiah Dasher shot 1 of 2 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.