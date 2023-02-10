Cardaci's 16 lead Saint Peter's over Marist 67-56

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Kyle Cardaci’s 16 points helped Saint Peter’s defeat Marist 67-56 on Friday night.
Patrick Gardner led the Red Foxes (8-15, 4-10) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Kam Farris added 14 points for Marist. In addition, Isaiah Brickner finished with eight points.
NEXT UP
Both teams play again on Sunday. Saint Peter’s visits Manhattan and Marist travels to play Siena.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.