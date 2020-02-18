SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Juan Cardenas scored 13 points with 15 rebounds and Bryant used the second half to pull away from Merrimack for a 61-52 win on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs have won four straight at home. Merrimack led 29-28 at halftime and used an 8-0 run — aided by back-to-back 3-pointers by Mikey Watkins — to start the second half. But Bryant went on a 14-0 run over a 6-1/2 minute stretch for a 46-42 advantage and never trailed again.