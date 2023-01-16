Cardenas Torre leads San Jose State against New Mexico after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Jose State Spartans (12-6, 3-2 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (16-2, 3-2 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on the New Mexico Lobos after Alvaro Cardenas Torre scored 20 points in San Jose State’s 74-64 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs. The Lobos are 11-1 on their home court. New Mexico ranks eighth in college basketball with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Morris Udeze averaging 6.1.

The Spartans are 3-2 in MWC play. San Jose State ranks eighth in the MWC with 13.5 assists per game led by Omari Moore averaging 4.8.

The Lobos and Spartans match up Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaelen House is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 17.3 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 steals. Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 45.1% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for New Mexico.

Sage Tolbert is averaging 9.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Cardenas Torre is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

