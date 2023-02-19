Cardet and Chicago State host Hartford

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hartford Hawks (5-22, 0-1 DI Independent) at Chicago State Cougars (10-18, 1-0 DI Independent) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago State -13.5; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State hosts the Hartford Hawks after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 24 points in Chicago State’s 103-56 victory against the Calumet Crimson Wave.

The Cougars have gone 7-0 in home games. Chicago State leads the DI Independent averaging 29.4 points in the paint. Jahsean Corbett leads the Cougars with 6.9.

The Hawks have gone 0-1 against DI Independent opponents. Hartford has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Weaver averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Cardet is averaging 17 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

Michael Dunne is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 10 points. Briggs McClain is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

