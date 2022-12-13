Cardet and Chicago State host Murray State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Chicago State Cougars (3-8) at Murray State Racers (5-4, 2-0 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -13; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces the Murray State Racers after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 25 points in Chicago State’s 75-74 overtime loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Racers are 2-0 in home games. Murray State is third in the MVC scoring 73.7 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Cougars are 0-8 on the road. Chicago State ranks second in the DI Independent shooting 32.7% from downtown. Cardet leads the Cougars shooting 40% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Murray State.

Cardet is averaging 16.9 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article