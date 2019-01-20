WASHINGTON — Michael Hughes scored 21 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked seven shots — all career highs — and Duquesne defeated George Washington 91-85 in overtime on Sunday.

Hughes also scored the layup with 5.2 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 77.

In overtime Sincere Carry opened the scoring and Frankie Hughes and Eric Williams Jr. nailed 3-pointers to put the Dukes up 85-77 midway through. The Colonials, who were just 3 of 14 in the extra session, got within 86-83 in the final minute and went for a quick layup but Michael Hughes blocked Maceo Jack with 24 seconds remaining.

Duquesne (13-5, 4-1 Atlantic 10) made 5 of 6 free throws to secure its fourth-straight win.

Carry finished with 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Frankie Hughes, who had 10 points, added six assists as the Dukes had a season high 22 helpers on 32 baskets.

Javier Langarcia had 19 points with 10 rebounds and five blocks for George Washington (6-12, 2-3) and Justin Mazzula had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

