Baker was 13-for-16 passing for 177 yards with three touchdowns. Hartrup gained 91 yards on four catches.
The Fighting Hawks (2-4, 0-3) tied again at 28-28 midway through the final period on Isaiah Smith’s run from the 3-yard line. Smith carried 17 times for 111 yards.
Donnavan Spencer broke loose for a 48-yard run to set up Gualdoni’s winning kick two minutes later.
North Dakota’s Brady Stevens missed field goal tries of 36 and 47 yards on the Fighting Hawks’ final two possessions.
North Dakota, No. 24 in the coaches poll, was playing without running back Otis Weah, who did not make the trip because of illness.
