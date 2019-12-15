Carey, a former men’s coach, is 400-206 in 19 years in Morgantown.

Martin, who hit for a season high by going 4 of 5 behind the arc and 8 of 11 overall, now has 1,670 points, fourth on the school’s all-time list. She had a pair of 3s in an 11-2 run that put the Mountaineers ahead 29-15 midway through the second quarter.

AD

AD

Norfolk State battled back and was within seven late in the third quarter but a 6-2 surge at the end and then a 10-2 run early in the fourth secured the win.

Chanette Hicks led the Spartans (6-4) with 24 points.

It was the first meeting between the schools.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD